ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lay the foundation stone of a six-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara Lahore on Friday (today). The project starts at Shahdara and ends approximately 4.4 kilometres south of Kala Shah Kaku Interchange. The total length of the project is 1.7-kilometre and is consisted of the construction of the railway overhead bridge, approach ramps, service roads and two pedestrian crossing bridges, said the NHA. The NHA said the project will cost around Rs2 billion. The bridge will facilitate an uninterrupted flow of traffic on GT Road (N-5) at Imamia Colony near Shahdara and will eliminate the existing congestion and delays. It will also provide an alternate route to the traffic emanating from Shahdara and heading to Lahore.–STAFF REPORTer

The fast and direct route will save travel time and fuel consumption and ensure enhanced safety for the road traffic as well as train operations, the NHA said.