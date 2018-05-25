Share:

PESHAWAR - Leaders of various political parties have widely appreciated government’s decision of merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and said that the decision would not only empower the tribal people politically but would also improve their socio-economic position.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khyber Agency President Iqbal Afridi congratulated the people of Fata and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa over the merger and said that this decision would really empower the tribal people to take their decisions on their own.

He said that today they got rid of an outdated system of governance, where the people had been kept deprived of their civic rights. There are no schools, health facilities and clean drinking water facilities but today they are happy that people of Fata would soon be provided all these facilities.

He further said that today they would not be at the mercy of political agents, who were grabbing the public money to distribute among Malaks. After getting rid of FCR, now they will have access to the lower courts, high courts and Supreme Court, which would guarantee protection of their basic human rights.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq congratulated the people of Fata and said that for the first time in the history the political leadership has taken a bold decision for the empowerment of tribal people. He said that after the merger of Fata in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, now steps would be taken for their socio-economic development.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Awami National Party central leadership has congratulated the people of Fata and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and termed the decision a milestone in the country’s history. It was one of the long awaited demands of the tribal people who had greatly suffered in the ongoing war against terrorism, the statement said.

It stated that after merging Fata in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, now immediate steps would be needed to improve their infrastructure including health and educational institutions.

Commenting on the passage of constitutional amendment regarding KP-Fata merger, Brigadier (R) Nazir said that he was opposing the decision of Fata merger in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as in the first phase restoration of infrastructure facilities was significant and after that opinion of tribal people in the shape of referendum was important.

He said that the federal government has left a vacuum in terms of governance while giving one-year time for election for provincial assembly. He said that land reforms and rehabilitation would put an extra burden on Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and it was the responsibility of federal government to handover a developed and prosperous Fata to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.