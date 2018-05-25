Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman has said that PPP and MQM are once again doing politics on ethnic grounds to win the next general elections. Khurram expressed these views while addressing party workers in Karachi. PTI leaders Shahzad Qureshi and Saima Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the debate in the Sindh Assembly over creation of new administrative units in Sindh, the PTI leader said that both PPP and MQM had played their cards with an aim to stir a new ethnic war between Mohajirs and Sindhis. He said that PPP and MQM remained in power for years and misled people through fake wars of words. He said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah claimed that the provincial government had started a new era of development in the port city, but the situation in Karachi shows the rulers have done nothing for the city. He said that using Mohajir and Sindhi card and pushing both communities into a war-like situation would not be tolerated. People are aware of the facts and will not allow anyone to play with their sentiments, he said. In the upcoming general elections, he said, both these parties will face defeat because people have rejected their policy of divide and rule.