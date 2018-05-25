Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday distributed ration among 150 transgender people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad under its Ramazan Package.

The distribution ceremony was organized at the PRCS National Headquarters here where Turkish Ambassador Ahsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest. Chairman PRCS Dr Saeed Elahi and Secretary General Brig (R) Ghulam Muhammad Awan and the PRCS staff were also present on the occasion. Each ration packet of 25kg contained flour, sugar, rice, vegetable oil, sherbet, pulses.

This was the first ever Ramazan package launched by the PRCS for transgender people. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saeed Elahi said that transgender people were an important part of our society and it was the society’s responsibility to take care of them.

He said the PRCS had launched a number of programs and distribution of ration was also a part of them. Turkish Ambassador Ahsan Mustafa Yardakul said Turkey had decades-long brotherly ties with Pakistan and the PRCS and was proud of this relationship that had strengthened with the passage of time. He said the Turkish government and people will continue to support different human welfare initiatives of the PRCS.