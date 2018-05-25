Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi on Thursday joined Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in the presence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad.

He was accompanied by his father Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi who has been MNA five times and maternal uncle PTI leader Malik Amin Aslam besides other dignitaries.

The PTI chairman visited the house of central leader PTI Jehangir Tareen in Islamabad where he met with both the Abbasis and exchanged prevailing political situation of the South Punjab.

Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi vowed to lend his support to PTI candidates across Bahawalpur division in general elections 2018. It may be recalled that Prince Bahawal Abbasi is the only son of Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi who intends to contest for NA-174 Ahmedpur East.

He had obtained his post graduation degree in International Political Economy from London two years ago. Meanwhile PTI tehsil President Malik Muzzafar Karim, Secretary General Abdul Basit Shikrani, ex-city nazim Mian Rasheed Javed and other leaders have welcomed Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi in the PTI. They hoped that by his joining PTI would emerge as the most popular party in the region.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former MNA Arif Aziz Sheikh claimed that Supreme Court has accepted his plea in dual citizenship case and declared him eligible for contesting general elections 2018.

He was talking to media at an Iftar dinner hosted by him in honour of local journalists at Food Club.

Arif Aziz said that he was optimistic in getting PTI ticket for NA-174 Ahmedpur East as his rival candidate hailing from Uch Sharif had been charge sheeted in a corruption case filed by the Local Government & Rural Development Punjab.

When asked who informed him about corruption case against his rival candidate, he revealed that he heard it from PTI leadership. He stated that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had waged jihad against corruption and there was no room for corrupt politician in PTI.

Responding to a question, he said that he supported the demand of the restoration of former provincial status of Bahawalpur and creation of South Punjab province. PTI leader announced to start mass contact campaign in constituency NA-174 and claimed that with the record completed dozens development schemes in his constituency he would win the upcoming polls.