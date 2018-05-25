Share:

OKARA - The All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) staged a protest demonstration against the apprehension of APCA president Haji Irshad Ahmad here.

Apca district president Haji Tanveer Shah, general secretary Ghulam Asghar Abid led hundreds of Apca members. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands. They raised slogans against the arrest of the Apca president. They demanded immediate release of Apca president, threatening to organise massive protests otherwise.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that hundreds and thousands of Apca members would take to roads if their leader was not released. They also announced to continue protest till release of Apca president.