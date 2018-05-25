Share:

When stripped of his power, Mian Nawaz Sharif coined the slogan ‘vote ko izzat do.’ This slogan is very catchy to beguile people and win votes. However, while in power, the worthy ex-prime minister neither cared or respected vote or the voter. He rarely attended parliament sessions, meet the lawmakers, or listen to issues of public.

For example, in 2016, a stranger somehow entered restricted area of parliament and manhandled a sitting MNA alleging that he owed him money. The lawmaker reported the matter to the speaker. However, unfortunately, neither the speaker or the leader of the house paid any attention to this serious incident. That was an excellent opportunity for the then PM and the custodian of the house to protect sanctity not only of the vote but the whole parliament. Alas, Mr. Nawaz Shareef missed that and countless other opportunities to respect vote and voter and is sadly now try to restore the respect of vote when he has lost power.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad, May 4.