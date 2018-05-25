Share:

Rawalpindi - A young girl was killed while her mother and two siblings sustained critical injuries at Misyari Chowk (Murree) on Thursday when a speeding car hit the four sitting along the roadside, informed sources.

The victims were rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where deceased was identified as Samavia and injured as Shamim Bibi (mother) Muhammad Ali and Saira.

Police arrested the driver and shifted him to police station for inquiry.

According to sources, Shamim Bibi along with her three children was sitting on a footpath along Misyari Road when a speeding car being driven by Mujeeb ur Rehman alias Faizi struck them. As a result, a young girl was killed on the spot while three others sustained serious injuires. Ambulances moved the victims to PIMS for medical treatment and autopsy.

A police officer said the incident occurred due to over-speeding. The driver was held by police and was being interrogated. A case was registered against the driver with Police Station Murree while further investigation was on, he said.

In yet another incident, three labourers suffered injuries after soil, they were excavating for building a retaining wall along the grave yard, caved over them near Pirwadhai Bridge, Nullah Leh.

The three labourers were pulled out from the soil by Rescue 1122 and moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. The injured labourers were identified as Hazrat Ali, Zafar and Muhammad Hamza.