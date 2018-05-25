Share:

Hyeon Chung out of French Open

LYON - South Korea's Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung has pulled out of the French Open citing a long-standing ankle injury. Chung, 21, announced the Roland Garros pullout in a tweet late Wednesday, saying he had been forced to withdraw from a French Open warmup tournament in Lyon due to the injury. "Unfortunately I had to withdraw from Lyon yesterday and now Roland Garros," he tweeted. "I have been struggling with an ankle injury during the entire clay season." He said tests had revealed he had a build-up of fluid on the joint which might require "a small procedure" followed by rest. "Thanks to everyone for all the support. Hope to see you soon and be back to full strength," Chung said. Chung made a Grand Slam breakthrough when he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.–AFP

Wawrinka in winning Geneva start

LAUSANNE - Stan Wawrinka, who suffered a shock first round exit in Rome last week in his first match in three months, returned to winning ways Wednesday by seeing off Jared Donaldson of the United States 6-3, 6-4 in his Geneva tournament opener. Wawrinka is building up to the French Open which he won in 2015 but his career has been badly affected by a recent knee injury that required surgery and meant he had only won three matches all year before Wednesday. The Swiss star, twice a champion in Geneva, only got on to court just after 9pm due to rain at the Swiss venue. Wawrinka faced little resistance in the first set to win it 6-3 while he struggled hard in the second set to win it 6-4. He will face Hungary's world number 60 Marton Fucsovics in Thursday's quarter-finals.–AFP

Bottas pays tribute to Mika Hakkinen

MONACO - Valtteri Bottas is celebrating the 20th anniversary of fellow-Finn Mika Hakkinen's sole Monaco victory by wearing a helmet in the design and colours used by the double Formula 1 champion. In a move that maintains a tradition for tribute helmets at the Monaco Grand Prix, Bottas has adopted Hakkinen's three blue stripes on a white foundation. "He won here 20 years ago and that year he also won the title," said Bottas. "I wanted to pay a tribute. I respect him as a driver, as a guy, and I always loved the paint as well." Other drivers including Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, Monegasque Charles Leclerc and New Zealander Brendon Hartley have revealed special crash helmets featuring a Monaco theme. Bottas also responded to Lewis Hamilton's remarks suggesting a laid-back attitude to a new contract.–AFP

Beaconhouse win Nestlé Milo Futsal League

LAHORE – Beaconhouse Margalla Campus Boys Branch Islamabad won the Nestlé Milo Futsal League held in partnership with FC Barcelona (Barca) here at Model Town Football Association (MTFA), Model Town. The schools from across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with 200 futsal teams competed against each other in the league. Coaches from Barca were in attendance at the grand event and two students got the chance to go to Barcelona, based on their performance. Nissar Abbas of grade 7 White from Beaconhouse played well and was one of the students to be selected to play in Barcelona. He will leave for a month-long training at the Barcelona Football Club, Spain in June. Beaconhouse is proud of its team, students and coaches and hoep they will keep on excelling and earning laurels for the system and nation.–PR