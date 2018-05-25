Share:

Islamabad - Standing Committee on House and Library has failed to complete the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters at the parliament lodges in the past five years.

In 2011, a joint committee of both houses of the Parliament approved the construction of 100 additional family suites for parliamentarians, along with 500 servant quarters.

At that time, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi told the committee, that the project’s estimated cost was Rs2.7 billion. He said that Rs60 million had already been allocated, while Rs410 million per annum have been budgeted for the project, which will be completed in three years.

But despite committee’s serious efforts, in over 50 meetings, during last five years, the accommodations have yet to be completed.

Last year, Minister of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told Senate that the delay in construction of extended family suites in Parliament Lodges was mainly due to 70 percent land becoming available 18 months after the start of the work as it was in possession of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and 111 Brigade.

Many believe that the parliamentary committee was helpless in front of business tycoon Habib Rafique, who is believed to be an influential bureaucrat.

Last month, managing director M/S Habib Rafique insulted the committee by not showing up and the chairman could only express his displeasure.

“While expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in construction of 104 additional family suites and servant quarters at the Parliament Lodges, the acting speaker said that the project was started in May 2011 and supposed to be completed in 2013, however, due to poor performance of the construction firm, it could not be completed till date”, the meeting handout said.

In its last meeting on Thursday the Deputy Speaker said that House and Library Committee had unanimously recommended blacklisting firms from participating in any project of National Assembly Secretariat for delaying execution of this construction project.

He took the credit of allotment of four hundred plots and eleven hundred allotment Letters to the employees of the National Assembly and Senate, in a result of Joint Venture between National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS) and Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS).

The Committee also discussed mechanism for vacation of family suites in the Parliament Lodges from the Members of the National Assembly after expiry of the current National Assembly. The Deputy Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat and CDA to follow past practice for vacation of the family suites.

He also directed CDA to write letters to the Members of the National Assembly to get NOC within 15 days after the completion of current National Assembly.