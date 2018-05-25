Share:

HAFIZABAD - Student nurses continued their strike for the second consecutive day on Thursday as a protest against the non-payment of their honoraria for the past eight months.

They staged demonstration in front of the office of District Accounts Officer and raised vociferous slogans against the officer for deliberately creating unnecessary hurdles in the payment of honoraria.

The students from Nursing School Hafizabad called upon the DHQ Hospital authorities to ensure early payment of their arrears otherwise they would be constrained to stage demonstration in different intersections.

Likewise, teachers of government schools protested against non-payment of their arrears for the past four months. Ihsanullah Bawra District Chairman Muttahida Mahaz Asataza and other officer-bearers said that the District Accounts Officer was unnecessarily harassing and humiliating them. They demanded prompt action for the payment of their arrears.

MURDER: A middle aged man of Khushab was shot dead in Bukkan Kalan village due to family feud.

According to police source, Hameeda Bibi of Bukkan Kalan was married to Safdar Ali son of Niaz Ali in Khushab. Due to her strained relations with her husband and in-laws she left her husband’s house and settled with her parents in Bukkan Kalan a few months back.

However, deceased Niaz Ali father-in-law of Hameeda Bibi visited Bukkan Kalan for reconciliation but both Arshad, brother of Hameeda, and Niaz Ali exchanged harsh words. As a result Arshad opened fire causing instantaneous death of Niaz Ali. The Vanike police have shifted the body to the city morgue and arrested the accused. A case under section 302 PPC has also been registered against the accused.