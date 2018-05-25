Share:

The resumption of talks between Pakistan and India, a goodwill gesture, powered by a high level delegation’s Islamabad visit, is welcomed and appreciated at home and abroad. With a masterly use of track II diplomacy aimed at furthering peace process, the unannounced visit is being also hailed by Russia and China, terming it a positive sign from both the sides towards creating peace in the region.

The past practices show that both the Government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have tried their best to bring up Indian state authorities on the table for dialogue. Peaceful dialogue is the only way through which they can defuse tension and solve decades old issues such as Kashmir, Sir Creek etc.

Pakistan and India are seemingly getting closer; both are going to take part in a joint military drill planned to be held in Russia later this month. Furthermore, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (R) Nasir Khan Janjua on behalf of the government has offered India to join CPEC; saying, ‘Pakistan is ready to share its CPEC prosperity with India’.

The changing dynamics and priorities at the world arena, forces both Asian Tigers to think deep and work together so that they can flourish economically and politically. We need to take a step ahead of dialogue with a particular focus on its practical implementation because both the neighbours cannot stay enemies forever.

ASLAM MUMTAZ,

Rawalpindi, May 4.