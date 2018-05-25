Share:

LONDON - Britain was on Thursday set to demand the European Union repay £1 billion ($1.34 billion, 1.14 billion euros) if it is excluded from the Galileo satellite project post-Brexit, according to newspaper reports. Britain’s Department for Exiting for the European Union was expected Thursday to release a report on the satellite navigation project, and Brussels’ decision to deny London access to its encrypted signals. It is expected to raise the possibility of recovering Britain’s £1 billion investment in the system, according to the Daily Telegraph.