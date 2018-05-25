Share:

Pakistan is at risk of water scarcity and is among the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world. The key factors contributing to the water crisis are supply-driven approach, rapid increase in population, low water-usage efficiency, an extremely water-intensive economy, poor management of water resources, low storage capacity and absence of a national water policy. Due to excessive pumping of underground water, the quality of water is being contaminated.

However, it is heartening to note that the first-ever national water policy would be launched soon to help overcome water sector challenges.

ZEHRA ALI,

Karachi, May 20.