OKARA - A woman was deprived of cash and other valuables after being intoxicated at bazaar here the other day.

According to police, Zubeda Kausar, wife of Sharif, resident of Shakir Shah Colony, Depalpur was at Okara Market for shopping. An unknown woman fell in conversation with her and offered her to smell something which intoxicated her. After that, she signalled her accomplice who was in a car.

They put her in the car, carried her to City Bypass and threw her near village 53/2L after depriving her of Rs5,000 cash, six tola of gold jewellery and a cell phone. Okara Saddr police were investigating.