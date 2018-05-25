Share:

HAFIZABAD - A seminar was held to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Fatima-tuz-Zahra (RA) in a local restaurant where a large number of scholars addressed the gathering.

Pir Syed Sabir Hussain Shah, Hafiz Mumtaz Naeem Sultani, Syeda Abida Bukhari Advocate, Syeda Tayyaba Tahira Sultani and others paid glowing tributes to her. They said that her life is a beacon for all the women particularly the Muslims. They said that she led exemplary life according to the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

They stressed upon the women to follow her to bring revolutionary changes in their life. They also called upon the women to play their vital role to eliminate vulgarity and obscenity in the society so as to create real Islamic society in the country.

Later, the participants and guests were entertained at Iftar dinner by the Sultani Organisation. Special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the nation were also offered at the conclusion of the session.

Meanwhile, Member Judicial Board of Revenue Aslam Hayat along with DC Saleha Saeed made surprise visit to all the four Ramazan bazaars in the district. They expressed his satisfaction over the provision of essential commodities made available to the consumers at less than the prices of prevalent market prices. There was heavy rush at different fair price shops particularly sugar and flour shops where 10kg and 20kg bags of flour were being provided at Rs250/- and 500/- per bag respectively.

He were told that thousands of flour bags have been sold at the Sasta bazaars while more than 15,000 kg sugar has been provided at subsidised rates of Rs46 per kg. The visiting member BOR directed the officers concerned to make strict monitoring and ensure provision of sugar, flour and other essential items in abundance.

DASTARKHAWANS More than 15 Madni Dastarkhwan have been established in the district with the cooperation of philanthropists.

A team of journalists visited more than six Madni Dastarkhawan set up in General Bus Stand, DHQ Hospital, Ghalla Mandi Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Railway Chowk Sukheke. They saw the arrangements made by the organisers at the Dastarkhawan.

According to the organisers of these Dastarkhawan, at least 1,000 persons are provided with drinks, dates, fruit and cooked food at Sahr and Iftar.