Rawalpindi-Three persons, including a child, were killed while two others sustained injuries in firing related incidents in different parts of the district, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospitals for medical treatment.

According to sources, a fight occurred between some children in Chitti Hattian some three days ago. They said the elders of Mohala held a jirga to sort out the matter when a culprit namely Arshad Yousaf alias Fauji opened indiscriminate firing killing a man on the spot and injuring three others. Of 3 maimed persons, there was a child who all were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Waris Khan. The accused managed to escape from the scene, sources said.

On Friday, the injured child also died in the hospital, sources said. Police have registered a case and started investigation, they said.

A police spokesman Inspector Suhail Zafar said that Fauji was a notorious criminal and police are trying to arrest him.

On the other hand, the relatives of deceased staged a protest demonstration at Committee Chowk against police by placing dead bodies in the middle of road. The protestors blocked road for traffic movement and chanted slogans against CPO, SSP Operations and SHO PS Waris Khan. They also demanded earlier suspension of SHO and a legal action against him for showing negligence in arresting the killer. In Baraf Khana Chowk, a man shot dead his brother in law over domestic dispute and managed to escape after committing crime.

According to sources, Shehzad was present in his home located at Haider Colony within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, when his brother in law Waqas arrived there. An exchange of harsh words occurred between the duo and Waqas gunned down Shehzad, they said.

Police inspected the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses. A case has also been registered against the killer, they said.

In Gujar Khan, two armed dacoits snatched cash from a money changer in Post Office Street at gunpoint. The dacoits also injured the money changer and sped away on a motorcycle. Police started investigation into the incident with no arrest or recovery so far.