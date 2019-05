Share:

LOS ANGELES-Amandla Stenberg is set to star in Universal’s ‘Fear’ remake.

The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Rue in ‘The Hunger Games’ and Starr Carter in ‘The Hate U Give’ - has joined the re-imagining of James Foley’s 1996 psychological thriller with Jonathan Herman writing the screenplay.

The original film follows a wealthy family whose existence is threatened when their daughter, 16-year-old Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon),