LAHORE : Azam Rashid who introduced himself as social worker addressed a news conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday and claimed that he was also a victim of an organised group allegedly involved in the character assassination of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

He also brought with him four other victims, three women and a man, who were allegedly deceived by the group.

He told reporters that Farooq Nol and Tayyaba Gul were leading this mafia with the active support of officials from some state departments. They would extort money from the victims after hoodwinking them by promising to send them abroad, he said, adding, that officials belonging to Federal Investigation Agency, Police and Higher Education Commission (HEC) were members of this powerful group.

Azam alleged that this group would get FIRs registered against the innocent persons to extort money from them through blackmailing. He further stated that the couple was very well connected and had access even to places like the President House. Replying to various questions, Azam said that it was highly likely that Chairman NAB could be a victim of this mafia. He said he could confirm it from his personal experience of suffering at their hands.

He demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to take action against this mafia.