SARGODHA-The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday declared PML-N MNA Ch Hamid Hameed as proclaimed offender in a case of delivering speech against state institutions. The Cantonment Police had registered a case against MNA Ch Hamid Hameed along with 37 other nominated and 200 unidentified accused persons on July 25, 2018. Ch Hamid Hameed had not appeared in the court after the dismissal of his interim bail. The honorable court declared him as proclaimed offender and ordered the police for his arrest. The ATC adjourned hearing of the case till May 30, 2019.

BANNED OUTFIT

OPERATIVE JAILED

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court handed down 21 years jail term to the terrorist of a banned outfit and ordered confiscation of property. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan from Bhakkar on June 2, 2017. The CTD authorities had seized explosive material and hand grenade from his possession.

Pronouncing verdict on the case, ATC Judge Ateequr Rehman Bhinder imprisoned the accused for 21 years and confiscation of his property. Police shifted the convict to jail after the announcement of the verdict in stringent security.