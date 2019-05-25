Share:

Acting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that the harassment, threatening and the pressurizing of the NAB Chairman was a serious matter and called for a thorough probe.

Addressing the central advisory body of the JI at Mansoora, he said that allegations against the NAB Chairman had been leveled by the TV channel owned by an advisor to the Prime Minister. He said that the Advisor could be shown the door like FayazulHasan and Fawad Chaudhry but it was a serious matter. He demanded setting up a Judicial Commission or a JIT to investigate the matter.

The JI acting chief said that the accountability would be assumed to impartial and across the board only when the 436 people named in the Panama leaks, those involved in mega corruption scandals, the persons getting huge bank loans written off and those owning unlawful properties abroad were hauled up.

However, he said that the PPP, the PML(N) ad the PTI had practically sidetracked the accountability process.

Liaqat Baloch said that the JI Awamimarch against price hike, unemployment and IMF slavery would begin from Lahore on June 16. He said, the preparations in this regard were in full swing. Liaqat Baloch said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving new deadlines for the improvement of the situation.

He said that the PM first gave the time limit of one hundred days and then of six months. Now the PM had sought two more months for overcoming the difficulties facing the people. He said that the style of the government style creating doubts.

He said the raise in the electricity tariff besides gas and POL prices was being affected because of the anti people agreement with the IMF and the masses could not withstand that. He said that the two months lollypop was only a fresh lie.

He said that the sugar mafia was being favoured but the general public was being burdened with price hike.