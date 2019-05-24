Share:

The tumultuous reign of British Prime Minister Theresa May has come to an end; she announced her resignation in an emotional address on Friday. She had arrived in office with the singular purpose of leading the United Kingdom (UK) out of the European Union (EU) – a hard, thankless task whichever way one looked at it. Yet three years onwards the country is still stuck in limbo, with one foot out the door, second-guessing it’s every move and its politics more fractured than they have ever been in recent memory. Suffering setback after setback and unable to envision a way forward; her time to resign had come.

Theresa May might disproportionately have become the lightning rod for all Brexit related frustrations, but her domestic policy-making, as well as a lackluster response to the Grenfell disaster, didn’t earn her any plaudits either. She gambled on a snap election in June 2017, in an attempt to bolster her slim majority in Parliament and strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations with the EU, only for it to backfire as the Conservatives lost their majority. Three consecutive rejections to her Brexit proposals in the House of Commons later the pressure was unbearable.

Her replacement would have an equally arduous task in front of them; reversing 45 years of ties with the EU remains as fraught and complex process as ever. Moreover, none of the front-runners for the top job are particularly popular among the masses either. There is still a long while before the country can return to stability again. The uncertainty that plagues the UK has other ramifications too. The EU will have to content with a new set of problems as the new Prime Minister takes charge while the bloc’s authority continues to weaken in Europe.

While it is hoped that these protracted difficulties would force the UK to reconsider Brexit once more, it is difficult to see the Conservative party backing such a notion.