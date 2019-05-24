Share:

A nation is a large body of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular state or territory. People who know their cultural values, who have a firm grip over their language make strong nations.

Take a minute to close your eyes and imagine how your country be like without culture, compassion and language that differentiates us from every other place in the world. Take a minute to imagine a society where all kids know the power of language, nationalism and compassion before they are too old to realise how important it is for them to stick to their roots and culture.

A society is built by the people living in it. Being a parent is a full-time job, and it demands consistency. Parents hold the responsibility to build a nation. Children at a young age are shaped into responsible citizens of the future. Research proves that a child can only be trained at an early age. Young bodies are like tender plants which grow and become hardened to whatever shape you have moulded them into. Family is the first school that instils values and culture in children.

We do not want our children to be confused, depressed and rootless when they grow up. Culture and language are what reminds them of who they are and where they belong. This can be given to them through our unique connection with our children; we will notice how we can lead to extraordinary and lasting, positive changes in the lives of our children and our families.

As the statement says “Children are the future of the nation”. If we train young bodies at the right age and time, our children will help us in building a strong nation that knows their values, culture and language. It excites them that they are part of the society and change starts with them. We intend to blame others for the situation the nation is in, but in reality, everyone is responsible for building up a nation themselves.

The Research revolves around finding solutions for parents so that they do not raise a rootless and confused generation. So if one ponders upon ways to be conscious and awake, one can always contribute in giving to the nation. Upbringing in the right way starts as soon as the child is born and open his eyes in his mother’s lap. And hence a generation is raised at an early age before he enters his school. Everybody is capable of giving, and that is indirectly the ultimate key to happiness. Children are the future of the country if they are instilled with values, traditions and rituals provide a family with a sense of identity and purpose. Traditions when done right, lend a certain magic, spirit and texture to our everyday life, knowing you belong to something bigger than yourself instils confidence.

Knowing that one can make a difference, in the long run, is sometimes the sole factor that motivates a person to keep doing well in a world where people would be willing to pull a leg for personal gains. One has to keep in mind that a topic like this needs patience and perseverance. Maybe it’s not rewarding in the short run but has far higher value and importance in the long. The thrill of knowing that one can make a difference motivates and inspires further action. Knowing that one can build a strong nation, or start a cycle that can last forever and benefit millions even after they leave this world is beyond thrilling, to be honest. It’s like leaving a legacy.

RABIA RAZZAQ,

Lahore, May 23.