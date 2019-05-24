Share:

ISLAMABAD-CDA and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT), in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, conducted a joint operation along the right of way of G.T Road Rawat on Friday. During this operation, the work on several under construction plazas in the vicinity was stopped besides demolishing new construction. During the operation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate along with ICT administration, police, Building Control Section directorate of CDA dismantled shuttering of Jan plaza and Chaudhry Ijaz plaza while stopped the further construction work.

Similarly, glass work carried out on Alghani Mall was also dismantled. Furthermore, shuttering and glass work on Amazon and Amazon-one was also dismantled.

During other operations, several constructions in sector G-6/2, 66 quarter katchi abadi and illegal constructions and encroachments along the Turbat Road F-6 was also demolished.