ISLAMABAD-The competent authority had constituted a committee for 3rd party validation gap analysis and suggest way forward for smooth operation of “Safe City” project in Islamabad, according to the officials.

According to details, the first meeting in this regard was held at the office of DG “Safe City”. The meeting was attended by committee members including DIG ICT police (DG Safe City) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, Project Director “Safe City” Islamabad, Kashan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore Akbar Nasir Khan, DG NADRA HQs Islamabad Dr Tahir Akram, Director (IT) ICT Police Saleem Raza Sheikh, and NITB Islamabad. The committee deliberated upon revalidation and gap analysis of “Safe City” Islamabad. The committee would suggest ways and means for smooth operation of the project. The meeting also pondered over the quality and quantity of all equipment/facilities available at “Safe City”. The committee shall submit its report before May 27, 2019, according to the officials. According to the officials, the project is being supervised by the interior ministry though the local police are keeping it operational. The authorities have decided to fully hand over the project to Islamabad police and the committee would analyse if the facilities at the project are up to the mark, the building is bomb proof as per PC-I of the project.