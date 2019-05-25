Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Healthcare Commission and Sindh Health Department have decided to launch a full scale drive against quacks across the province and in this regard a comprehensive plan has been chalked out.

This was decided in a meeting, jointly chaired by Director General Health Sindh Dr Masood Solangi and Chief Executive Officer Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Minhaj Qidwai, held in the office of DG Health.

Director Anti-Quackery Dr Ayaz Mustafa and DHOs also attended the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that DG Health would share the list collected from all DHOs to SHCC with the names of the quacks and also those doctors under whose name the quacks using for quackery practices. It was also decided that DHOs and other stakeholders such as local administration and law enforcement agencies would coordinate with SHCC taking legal actions against quacks. It is to mention here that SHCC had introduced a mobile application in the name of AUTHENTIK to confirm the authentication of PMDC certificate.