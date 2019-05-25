Share:

LONDON - Eoin Morgan, the England captain, injured his finger during training on Friday, 24 May, and is expected to miss the team’s first warm-up fixture.

The home team skipper appeared in pain at the nets in Southampton after hurting his left index finger. He underwent an X-ray and was discovered to have what the England and Wales Cricket Board described as a “flake fracture”. As a result, he won’t be leading England in their warm-up match against Australia on Saturday, but in news that will come as a relief for England fans, he is expected to be fit for the tournament itself. “He will not take part in the match, but is expected to make a full recovery and be available for England’s opening ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday, May 30,” a statement from the ECB clarified. It is not as yet clear if he will feature in England’s second warm-up match, against Afghanistan on 27 May. England go into the tournament as the No.1 side and, having swept Pakistan in the bilateral ODIs, are favourites to lift the title.