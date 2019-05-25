Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A farmer committed suicide over domestic affair at 78 Mori, taluka Sindhri here on Friday.

Report said that Madho Kolhi, 40, drunk pesticide spray, resultantly his condition deteriorated and was rushed to emergency of civil hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Cause behind the suicide is said to be domestic affair. Meanwhile, DIG Mirpurkhas Saqib Ismail Memon along with SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Baloch jointly launched the traffic rules awareness campaign in the city on Friday as they distributed awareness pamphlets among the public at Market Chowk, Post Office Chowk, Railway Station Chowk.