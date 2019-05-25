Share:

Lahore : In compliance with a sessions court orders, an application has been moved to the Federal Investigation Agency director general for the registration of a first information report against the participants of Aurat March taken out on the last Women’s Day. Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib on Thursday disposed of a petition filed for the registration of an FIR against the participants of the Aurat March , and remarked that the FIA is the appropriate forum to address the matter. The court had also directed the petitioner to approach the FIA for the purpose. In view of foregoing facts and circumstances of the case, the complainant/petitioner submitted the application to the Federal Investigation Agency to set the law in motion in view of order dated 22-05-2019 passed by the ASJ so. The FIA DG was requested to to register an FIR against the so-called NGO(s) or persons who were involved and organized the Aurat March while holding and displaying some of the offensive messages through placards and banners, which attract a number of provisions of Pakistan Penal Code.