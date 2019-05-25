Share:

PESHAWAR : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here on Friday arrested a terrorist from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) when he was trying to get on board a Saudi-bound airplane to make his escape well.

The FIA sources said that terrorist named Maulvi Nabi, a resident of Orakzai district of erstwhile FATA, was wanted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

He was allegedly involved in different acts of terror and also had his name placed on Exit Control List (ECL). He was later shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.