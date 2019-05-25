Share:

MULTAN-The district administration has issued order for providing foolproof security to anti- polio and dengue teams to make these campaigns successful.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said on Friday all out measures would be taken to make the anti-polio vaccination successful, adding that any element posing threat to the vaccination staff would be dealt with iron hand. He issued order for launching a legal action against those parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated. “It is our national obligation to save precious human lives. The civil society should also play its role in achieving this national goal,” he asserted. He said that all out resources were being utilised to make the campaign successful and uproot these diseases.

He said that the fears of growth of dengue larva after recent rains had multiplied and both the district administration and civil society had to stay vigilant. He directed health staff to carry out inspection of homes again and fumigate the areas where rainwater was standing. He further directed them to tag all those areas online where larva was found and then declare it red zone. He declared that separate dengue wards would be set up in hospitals of Multan.