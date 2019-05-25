Share:

Islamabad police on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station and arrested four suspects, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the officials of Islamabad Police conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat.

Under supervision of Superintendents of Police (City) Sayed Aziz ,the search operation was also participated by SDPO, SHO of Secretariat police station, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal squad and personnel of other law enforcement agencies. They checked 250 persons by screening various under construction houses as well as buildings and nabbed four suspects.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city. He further directed all SHOs to continue it and also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.