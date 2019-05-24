Share:

LONDON-Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board members have reached a tentative deal with women who accuse him of sexual misconduct, US media report. Lawyers said the settlement to resolve civil lawsuits and compensate alleged victims was worth about $44m (£34.7m). Mr Weinstein denies sexually harassing or abusing over 75 women.

He will stand trial in New York in June on criminal charges brought by two women, including rape.

Adam Harris, a lawyer for the studio co-founder Bob Weinstein told a judge that “an economic agreement in principle” had been reached, the Associated Press news agency reports.

He added: “I personally am very optimistic.”

Mr Weinstein’s team later told the Wall Street Journal that the size of the settlement would be approximately $44m. Media captionAshley Judd: I was not frightened of Weinstein

Who is Harvey Weinstein?

The 67-year-old is one of Hollywood’s most famous producers and has worked on a number of award-winning films, including Shakespeare in Love, The King’s Speech and The Artist. In total, the films he worked on have generated over 81 Oscars since 1999 and founded the Miramax entertainment company in the 1970s, which initially focused on art-house films. In 2005, he split from Miramax and founded Weinstein Co, alongside his brother Bob.