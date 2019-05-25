Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Police, consequent to tragic incident in Quetta Friday afternoon, has declared high security alert across the province.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam in his directives has asked AAIGS, DIGs, SPs, DSPs and other concerned officers to ensure absolute vigilance and strict surveillance of activities taking place around.

Concerned officers have been particularly ordered to expedite intelligence in the sensitive areas besides streamlining coordination among the police stations followed by patrolling, picketing and strict monitoring of all entry/ exit points.

District and divisional police have been expected to ensure that cops on duty do wear bullet proof jackets with due care towards fool proof security around central mosques and opens spaces where Taraveeh prayers may be offered.

Senior police officers were urged to ensure regular briefing of the cops serving in their respective areas of jurisdiction so that security plan chalked out for the province is strictly implemented.

Sindh Police chief warned that no complacency will be tolerated in execution of responsibilities towards safety of public life and property.