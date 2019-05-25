Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday chaired regional police officers’ conference at the central police office in Lahore. A police spokesman said the IGP reviewed security deployment for Youm-e-Ali and ongoing operations in the province. On this occasion, the IGP directed four-layer security for mourning processions and Majalis on the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA). He said the RPOs and DPOs should monitor security duties in the field. “No mourners should be allowed to enter into procession before checking with the help of walkthrough gates and metal detectors,” the IGP said. Punjab Additional-IG (Operations) Inam Ghani informed the meeting that at least 39,255 police officers, officials, and volunteers will perform security duties on the eve of Youm-e-Ali across the province.