SRINAGAR : Indian troops martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter Zakir Musa in Occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. Musa was a close associate of freedom fighter Burhan Wani, who was martyred by Indian forces in 2016. Musa’s killing triggered anti-India protest demonstrations in Tral and adjoining areas. As the news of the killings spread, several people took to the streets to protest against Indian State terrorism. The occupying forces have suspended mobile internet services in the valley and have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the occupied Valley. Wani, a resident of Tral and commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8 in 2016.

His martyrdom had triggered a sustained wave of violent protests that claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians. Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Zakir Musa in Tral area of Pulwama district on Friday. According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands from different parts of Pulwama and its adjoining areas reached Noorpora area of Tral and attended the last rites of Zakir Musa.

A large number of mourners shouted pro-freedom slogans while carrying Zakir Musa’s body in a procession for the funeral. Dozens of women showered candies on his body from the rooftops and windows of their homes.