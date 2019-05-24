Share:

ISLAMABAD- The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday held an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy by eminent calligraphist to mark the holy month of Ramazan.

Shafqat Jalil, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the exhibition with traditional ribbon cutting ceremony in full view of the national media.

He also visited masterpieces of calligraphy material created by the calligraphist. 85-year-old artist Aftab Ahmed Khan was not personally available in the exhibition due to his illness. He was represented by his son Ehsan Ullah Khan, who is also an established sculptor and photographer.

Around 50 masterpieces created by the artist have been displayed in the exhibition, which will continue at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum till last day of Ramazan daily from 10am to 4pm (except Monday).

In his address, Shafqat Jalil appreciated the work of calligraphist Aftab Ahmed Khan. He said: “the artist has contributed immensely to promote the centuries’ old craft tradition and created new innovation in it”. He also commended the efforts of Lok Virsa to project the calligraphic art during the holy month of Ramadan.

A large number of students from Quaid-i-Azam University and IMCB I-10/1 attended the opening ceremony.

Earlier in her welcoming remarks, Shahera Shahid, Executive Director, Lok Virsa shed light on the works of artist Aftab Ahmed Khan.