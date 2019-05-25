Share:

LAHORE : Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has directed implementing Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 in letter and spirit. Chairing a meeting at Punjab Employees Security Institution on Friday, he directed registration of domestic workers under the provision of the act. Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan, Vice Commissioner Kusum and directors from all over the province attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed performance reports of directors and contribution recovery from all over the province. The minister said that security of domestic workers was top priority. He directed expediting the process of contribution recovery from industrial organization from all over the province. He said that performance of labour inspectors would be judged on the basis of contribution recovery. He directed seeking cooperation of police for registration of domestic employees.