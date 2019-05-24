Share:

LOS ANGELES-Liam Payne wants to become an action star. The One Direction star might be busy working on his debut solo album but he’s revealed he’s eager to get his acting career up and running and he has one genre he’s particularly keen to make a foray into.

He said: ‘’I just want to do action films. I need to do something, like, really action-based.’’ The 25-year-old star also teased that fans can expect his record, which he scrapped and started again after his split from Cheryl Tweedy - with whom he has two-year-old son Bear - will drop later this year, with three new songs on the way soon. He added to the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’We have three new songs that I’m working on and some great friends who have written more amazing songs for me.

‘’It’s nearly time to share what we’ve been up to.’’ Explaining his reasons for rehauling his album, Liam said: ‘’As you may know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me.

‘’I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago and they felt from another age.’’

‘’I’m now back in the studio working hard to finalise the final few new songs on the record - I’m genuinely excited about the music I’m writing and recording and I can’t wait for it to be ready for you all.’’