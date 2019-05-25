Share:

ISLAMABAD : The International Monetary Fund on Friday said that the programme with Pakistan was aimed at improving its public finances, reducing public debt and helping Pakistan get back on the path to a sustainable and more inclusive growth.

“We hope that the programme can also create fiscal space for a substantial increase in social spending, to strengthen social protection, as well as infrastructure and other human capital development,” Director Communication Department of the IMF, Jerry Rice said in an online press briefing.

Updating the Pakistan’s recent programme with IMF, Rice said there had been major developments recently as Pakistan and the IMF had the agreement of a $6 billion three-year extended Fund facility to support Pakistan’s economic reform efforts.

“So that happened on May the 12th. Just prior to that, Managing Director Christine Lagarde had met with Prime Minister Khan,” he added.