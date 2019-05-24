Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has asked consumers to lodge complaints with administration in case the vendors do not follow the approved rate list of fruits and vegetables issued by the Islamabad Market Committee (IMC).

A spokesman of ICT Friday asked to lodge complaints against the profiteers and hoarders as Islamabad market has announced price list of vegetables and fruits for the markets of the federal capital.

The rate list of vegetables in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super and Kohsar markets are as follows: Potato Rs22/24 per Kg, Onion Rs34/38, Tomato Rs24/28, Ginger Rs234/236, Garlic (Desi) Rs 104/106, Garlic China Rs168/170, Lemon (Desi) Rs 230/235, Lady Finger Rs 28/30, Pumpkin Rs 20/24, Brinjal Rs 18/20, Peas Rs76/80, Farsh Bean Rs44/46, Tenda (Walaiti) Rs18/20,Tenda Desi Rs30/32, Cucumber Rs12/14, Capsicum Rs28/30, Green Chilli Rs28/30, Cauliflower Rs45/48, Cabbage Rs56/60, Bitter Gourd Rs34/36, Green Zucchini Rs20/22, Spinach Rs10/12, Turnip Rs22/24, Maroo Rs12/14, Radish Rs10/12, Yam Rs50/52, Carrot (China) Rs18/20, Chicken Rs170 and Eggs 84 per dozen.

Likewise, he said rates of fruit per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple Kilo Irani Rs160/165, Apple Golden Rs100/110, Apple (White) Rs80/90, Apple (Ambri) Rs80/90, Apple Turkey Rs260/265, Banana Pak Rs135/140, Mango Malda Rs70/80, Mango, Sindri Rs120/130, Mango Langra Rs70/80, Mango Dosehri Rs80/90, Yellow Melon Rs30/33, White Melon Rs30/33, Sweet Melon Rs30/33, Peach Special Rs120/125, Peach two Layer Rs80/90, Peach Three Layer Rs60/75, Date Irani Rs165/170, Date Pakistani Rs110/125, Cantaloupe Rs60/65, Cherry Rs200/210, Water Melon Rs27/30 and Loukat Rs65/70.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantt areas and imposed fines amounting to Rs281,600 on 107 profiteers while four FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted 291 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding fines were imposed on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

Assistant Commissioners Rawalpindi City, Cantt, Kahuta and Gujar Khan also imposed fines on profiteers. He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.