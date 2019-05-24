- 2:33 PM | May 25, 2019 Tory MPs reveal whether outgoing UK PM May will stay in politics: Report
- 2:14 PM | May 25, 2019 Iran can sink US warships with 'secret weapon': Iranian military official
- 1:52 PM | May 25, 2019 Pakistani peacekeeper honoured with UN medal posthumously
- 1:16 PM | May 25, 2019 GB Govt spends Rs 50m to provide free text books from class one to matriculation
- 12:38 PM | May 25, 2019 Dr Firdous, CM Buzdar discuss matters of mutual interest, political situation
- 12:18 PM | May 25, 2019 Former info minister, diplomat Yusuf Buch passes away in US
- 11:17 AM | May 25, 2019 NATO adopts new strategy to counter 'Russia’s nuclear threat': Report
- 10:49 AM | May 25, 2019 Ex-US military chiefs, ambassadors sign letter earning Trump against war with Iran
- 8:47 AM | May 25, 2019 Attorney General Barr May expose top secret CIA source close to Putin: Report
- 8:38 AM | May 25, 2019 Bolton claims US has 'Deep, serious' intel on 'Iran regime threat': Reports
- 11:24 PM | May 24, 2019 Education Minister and FM Qureshi discuss reforms in education sector
- 11:19 PM | May 24, 2019 South Punjab Secretariat to start functioning from 1st of July: Cheema
- 10:34 PM | May 24, 2019 ICCI calls for tax reforms to improve tax revenue
- 9:47 PM | May 24, 2019 PM Imran Khan opposes division of Sindh
- 9:17 PM | May 24, 2019 PM seeks trader community’s cooperation in poverty alleviation campaign
- 7:42 PM | May 24, 2019 21-day challenge: reset your diet and feel fit
- 7:29 PM | May 24, 2019 CM Punjab approves of important decisions in cabinet meeting
- 6:50 PM | May 24, 2019 Terrorism, corruption two sides of same coin: Ch. Sarwar
- 5:39 PM | May 24, 2019 CJP hints at reviewing rules for pre-arrest bail in criminal cases
- 5:05 PM | May 24, 2019 IMF program to stabilize Pakistan economically: Gerry Rice
MODI MODI WON AGAIN MINORITIES
Share:
MODI
MODI WON AGAIN
MINORITIES
Share: