SIALKOT - Civil Lines police registered a case against local PML-N MPA, his gunman and three accomplices for scuffling with on duty police officials.

The MPA and his men had threatened the police officials with dire consequences and scuffled with them in front of the office of Sialkot DPO in Sialkot Kutchehry here.

The police registered a case (No.232/2019) under sections 156, 353 and 506 PPC on the report of Assistant Sub Inspector Raees Iqbal.

According to the FIR, ASI Raees Iqbal and other police officials were present there after presenting two parties for inquiry in a case in the office of SP (Investigation) Sialkot on May 22, 2019.

PML-N’s local MPA Rana Abadul Sattar, his gunman and three other companions namely Majid, Shahid and Sajid started scuffling with ASI Raees Iqbal and other police officials for not favouring the party backed by the MPA.

The accused also manhandled the policemen and tried to humiliate them. The accused also threatened the police officials with dire consequences, the FIR revealed.

The FIR added that the incident occurred at Kutchery Chowk Sialkot in front of the offices of Sialkot DPO.

PML-N MPA Rana Abdul Sattar (Constituency PP-45, Sialkot-XI) is the son of PML-N local MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan (Constituency NA 76, Sialkot-V).