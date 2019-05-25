Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution expressing grief and sorrow over the sad demise of federal minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar. The resolution, moved by minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, recognised his services for the people and strengthening democracy. The lawmakers lauded the services of late federal minister. He remained Sindh chief minister from 2002 to 2004. He had also been member of the Lower House since 2008. The members said the late MNA always worked for the people of Sindh. They prayed to Allah almighty to shower his blessings upon the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PPP-P Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI’s Amir Dogar and MMA Maulana Akbar Chitrali paid tribute to deceased services. Speaker Asad Qaiser, following the parliamentary norms, adjourned the proceedings of the house without taking a single agenda item. Earlier, business advisory committee of the 10th National Assembly decided that the current session would continue till 31st of this month. It was decided that apart from legislative business, questions; calling attention notices and matters of public importance would be discussed.