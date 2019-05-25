Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) executive board on Friday approved a reference against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael over alleged illegal allotment of three plots at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

According to a NAB spokesperson, the bureau’s executive board, which met with its chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in the chair, okayed a reference against four people, including the former federal minister.

He said the accused persons had illegally sold three commercial plots at KPT Housing Society after taking Rs110 million bribe, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

It is noteworthy that Kamran Michael was elected on minorities seat in 2012 and he is still serving as Senator.

A day earlier, the anti-graft watchdog had approved filling of corruption references against former DG Press Information Department (PID) Chaudhary Rasheed Ahmad, Bank of Punjab’s ex-president Naeemuddin Khan and others for misuse of powers and causing loss to the national kitty.

The decision was taken during the NAB’s executive board meeting held in Islamabad today with its chief Justice (retd) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in the chair.

The watchdog body approved to file corruption reference against PID’s former DG Chaudhary Rasheed Ahmad for attempting to cause a damage of Rs.28.5 million to the national exchequer.