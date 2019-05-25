Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Friday vowed that Pakistan Navy was ready to defend maritime frontiers, dilating upon that changing geo-strategic environment in the region and international arena in greater details.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy, he was addressing at the convocation ceremony of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course which was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the ceremony as chief guest and conferred Masters Degrees in War Studies (Maritime) to 95 graduates which included 64 officers from Pakistan Navy, three from Pak army, five from Pakistan Air Force and 23 officers from allied countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri-Lanka and UAE.

Addressing at the occasion, the naval chief congratulated the graduating officers from Pakistan and friendly countries and lauded the professional standards of Pakistan Navy War College. He added that the presence of sizeable number of graduating officers from the friendly countries was an indicative of the trust reposed in our training regime and signified the deep fraternal bonds of these countries with Pakistan. He dilated upon the changing geo-strategic environment in the region and international arena in greater details. Underscoring the security environment in the region vis-a-vis recent stand-off. He said that in accordance with Government of Pakistan’s policy to give peace and the country had demonstrated restraint. He added that with the unwavering faith in Allah SWT, Pakistan Navy was ever ready to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project under the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and Gawadar Port as CPEC’s linchpin promises greater economic spin offs for the country’s region and beyond,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College gave a rundown of the 41 week long course and various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants. The ceremony was attended by a large number of distinguished civilian guests and senior officers of the armed forces of Pakistan.