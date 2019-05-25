Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that controversial audio-tape against the NAB chairman was an attempt by the opposition to malign institutions and the government.

Talking to the media at an iftaar dinner at a local hotel Friday, she said after its failure to satisfy the courts in corruption, money laundering and corruption cases, the opposition had resorted to malign the chairman NAB through circulation of engineered audio-tapes in the media. PPP leader Zakriya Butt along with his companions announced to join the PTI at the iftaar dinner. Firdous welcomed Zakriya Butt to the PTI folds, adding Zakriya Butt’s inclusion would strengthen the PTI at the grassroots level.

To a question, Firdous said the tape was fake and engineered with some ulterior motives, urging the NAB to defend and wind up the matter through its public relations (PR) department. To another query, she said the opposition could not achieve its goals by maligning institutions through fake audio-tapes and dragging Prime Minister Imran Khan into irrelevant controversies.

She said the opposition was a pack of ‘political orphans’ who had been trying to resurrect their ‘politically dead leaders’ through unfounded criticism against the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.