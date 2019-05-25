Share:

As many as 6,964,943 mln Umra pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency said quoting the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah the other day.

In its weekly cumul0ative indicator, the ministry said the Saudi authorities have so far issued 7,463,259 visas to people intending to perform Umrah, Saudi Gazette reported.

Of the total 6,964,943 Umrah pilgrims, who arrived in the Saudi Kingdom, 6,185,504 arrived at airports, 671,356 via the land crossing points and 108,083 via seaports.

According to sources nearly 1,530,855 Umrah pilgrims have arrived from Pakistan, followed by 934,827 from Indonesia, 635,675 from India, 524,728 from Egypt, 353,425 from Algeria, 323,083 from Yemen, 300,517 from Turkey, 269,554 from Malaysia, 268,179 from Iraq, and 194,908 from Jordan.

The Umrah-related initiative is among the main objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, seeking to attract over 30 million Umrah performers by providing them with excellent services to enrich their experience.