The federal government has allocated over seven million rupees on the financial assistance of 596 beneficiaries under Human Rights ministry during the last four fiscal years.

According to an official statement, the funds have been operationalized to provide financial assistance to the victims and affectees of human rights violation including kidnapping, rape, police encounters, arrest of women, extra judicial deaths and tortures.

The regional directors of Ministry of Human Rights in provinces with collaboration of different NGOs are working to collect required data and applications of victims to support their families with providing 10,000 to 20,000 amounts each.