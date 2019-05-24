Share:

ISLAMABAD-To show the positive and colourful image of Pakistan, members of Photographic Society of Pakistan hailing from various cities of the country will be departing for Japan next week to participate in a photo festival being organised by the Photographic Society of Japan from May 27 till June 16.

Photographic Society of Japan arranges this photo festival called “The Month of Photography Tokyo” every year in May/June and invites domestic photographers and Asian photographers to exhibit their photographic skills. The Asian photographer’s exhibition aims to promote cultural exchange with Japan of Asian countries through photography. This year Photographic Society of Pakistan was invited to participate in the photo exhibition titled “Holy Land of Ancient Civilisation Pakistan”.

On the invitation of Photographic Society of Japan, the selective photographs of sixteen Pakistani professional photographers associated with the Photographic Society of Pakistan will be showcased in four galleries at the photo festival 2019 in Tokyo, a Japanese embassy statement said.

The exhibition by the members of PSP carries a collection of photographs depicting the picturesque landscapes of Pakistan, natural beauty, cultural heritage, way of living of people across Pakistan, wildlife, including other subjects.

Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, hosted an iftar dinner last night at his residence in the honour of these Pakistani photographers before their departure to Japan.

Eulogising the photographic skills of these photographers, Ambassador Matsuda while speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan is a beautiful country bestowed with eye-catching landscapes, diverse cultural heritages, beautiful mountains and above all a very hospitable people.

“This upcoming photographic exhibition by the Pakistani photographers in Japan will be a great opportunity for the Japanese people to see the multi-facets of Pakistani society depicted through these images”, said the Ambassador.

Pakistan has huge potential to attract foreign tourists. You people are the great ambassadors of Pakistan and your exhibition of photographs will be helpful in attracting many Japanese tourists to visit Pakistan in the future, hoped Ambassador Matsuda.

Ambassador Matsuda emphasised upon the need of further strengthening the people-to-people contacts between Japan and Pakistan for better understanding of each other’s cultures and ways of living.

Masood Ahmed Khan, President, Photographic Society of Pakistan, expressing his views on the occasion thanked the ambassador for his warm hospitality and hosting a dinner in their honour before their departure for Japan to exhibit their work.

He said that the purpose of this exhibition is to showcase the outside world that Pakistan is a peace loving country and has immense potential for tourism. He also thanked the photographic society of Japan for providing them an opportunity to hold this pictorial exhibition in Japan.